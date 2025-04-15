M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,468,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3,440.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 145,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

