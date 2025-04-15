M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $881,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

FSK opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

