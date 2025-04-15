MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,309.91. This represents a 32.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,948 shares of company stock worth $92,210,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.