ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAN

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

NYSE MAN traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. 59,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,202. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.