Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Update

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the March 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Maple Gold Mines Price Performance
OTCMKTS MGMLF traded up C$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,404. Maple Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About Maple Gold Mines
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Gold Mines
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.