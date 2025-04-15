Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Update

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the March 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

OTCMKTS MGMLF traded up C$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,404. Maple Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

