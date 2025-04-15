Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,307 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 1.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $73,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 224,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 28,757 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

