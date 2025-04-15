Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $95,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 487.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $1,673,221.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,096.95. This trade represents a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,634 shares of company stock worth $16,244,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $237.43 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.17 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.