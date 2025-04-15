Mariner LLC Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.12% of Cummins worth $58,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.17.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $288.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.