Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MMLP opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.75. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

