Martingale Asset Management L P Buys New Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $758,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 54.1% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 175,118 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVAX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.