Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 42,658 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,658 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 4th quarter worth about $3,689,000. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Venator Management LLC boosted its position in 2seventy bio by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 262,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.04. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 207.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

In other news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Master Kynam sold 5,142,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $25,350,607.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Baird III sold 5,092 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $25,205.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,549,118.30. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,152,093 shares of company stock valued at $25,400,018 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

