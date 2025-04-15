Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 46,916 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,916 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,462.51. This represents a 8.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

RLJ opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $329.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.