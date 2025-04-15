Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other Match Group news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This trade represents a 99.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Match Group by 168.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 60,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Match Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,672,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after purchasing an additional 391,977 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Match Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

