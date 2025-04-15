McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $129.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.45.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $243.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $935,175. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Featured Stories

