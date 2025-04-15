Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Down 73.0% in March

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBINN opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

