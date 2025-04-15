Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 20.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 357.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 27.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.68 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $619.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.11.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 104.92% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total value of $2,602,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,887.67. This trade represents a 32.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

