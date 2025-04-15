MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,716,000 after buying an additional 196,252 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 395.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 150,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 120,257 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,836,000 after purchasing an additional 98,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 85,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MTG opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

