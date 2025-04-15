Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Up 520.0% in March

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mineral Resources Trading Up 9.5 %

MALRY traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $53.35.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

