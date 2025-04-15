Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,276,000 after purchasing an additional 527,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $16,360,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after buying an additional 204,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,797,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTX opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.71. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $90.30.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

