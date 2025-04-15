Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Phillip Bentley Buys 125 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($197.78).

LON:MTO traded up GBX 1.32 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 122.12 ($1.61). The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. Mitie Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.32.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.11) target price for the company.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

