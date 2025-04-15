Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.12.

Shares of ORCL opened at $134.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $375.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,565,931.52. This represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,448,328 shares of company stock valued at $453,791,001. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

