Mizuho Lowers Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target to $80.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DAY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 511.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Dayforce has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. Analysts predict that Dayforce will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dayforce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 14,800.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dayforce by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000.

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

