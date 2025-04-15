Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Down 86.2% in March

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Moncler Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,485. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. Moncler has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $73.88.

Get Moncler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Moncler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.