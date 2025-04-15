Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Monro worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Monro by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Monro by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 92,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Stock Down 3.9 %

MNRO opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $427.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNRO. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens raised Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Monro

Monro Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.