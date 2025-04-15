Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires 557 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.60. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.83 and a 1 year high of $127.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.52.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

