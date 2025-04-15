Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $529,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,492,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1,018.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,690,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,724 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Aptiv by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $864,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,724,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,619,000 after buying an additional 552,066 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.49. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

