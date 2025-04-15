Montag & Caldwell LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 6.1 %

BATS IEFA opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

