Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 6,373 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 3.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Shares of TTWO opened at $212.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $220.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.67.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

