Montag & Caldwell LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,145,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after buying an additional 1,489,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,439,000 after purchasing an additional 881,450 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $84,426,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,133,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $58,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 78.37%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.