Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 370343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAU shares. Stifel Canada upgraded Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cormark lifted their price objective on Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.60 target price on Montage Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 26.33.

In other Montage Gold news, Director David Field sold 93,100 shares of Montage Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.03, for a total value of C$282,093.00. 34.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

