Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $3.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NYSE:PGRE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. 154,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,530. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $910.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $186.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,019.80. This represents a 1.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 806.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

