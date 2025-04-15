Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Announces Earnings Results

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Price Performance
CPMV stock remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.13.
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Company Profile
