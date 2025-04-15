Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Announces Earnings Results

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

CPMV stock remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.

