Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MPAA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 55,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,709. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $171.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

