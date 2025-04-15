Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
