MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $646.58.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $623.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $551.23 on Tuesday. MSCI has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $561.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.67.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,542,084.75. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at $729,599,549.01. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 108.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 94.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

