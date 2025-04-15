Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mytilineos Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of MYTHY opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. Mytilineos has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

About Mytilineos

Mytilineos SA operates in metallurgy, sustainable engineering solution, renewables and storage development, and power and gas sectors in Greece, the European Union, Hellas, and internationally. The company engages in the development and contract of solar and energy storage projects. It is involved in contract of specialized large-scale integrated turn-key projects; and provision of photovoltaic construction; and environmental solutions for water and waste management, pollution prevention, energy, and air emissions.

