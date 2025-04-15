Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Mytilineos Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of MYTHY opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. Mytilineos has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $47.00.
About Mytilineos
