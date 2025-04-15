Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Down 5% – Here’s Why

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 726,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,667,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $821.87 million and a P/E ratio of -54.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNE. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

