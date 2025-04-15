Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Posts Earnings Results

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nanoco Group had a positive return on equity of 419.06% and a negative net margin of 15.91%.

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

Nanoco Group stock opened at GBX 7.92 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of £14.96 million, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.67. Nanoco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6.45 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 23.65 ($0.31). The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

