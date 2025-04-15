Nanotechnology Stocks To Consider – April 14th

OSI Systems, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares in companies that develop and commercialize technologies at the nanoscale, involving materials and devices engineered at atomic and molecular levels. These companies operate across diverse sectors such as electronics, healthcare, and energy, leveraging innovations in nanomaterials and processes to drive new products and market opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.46. 63,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,609. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.65 and its 200 day moving average is $174.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ NVEC traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.99. 15,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,032. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21. NVE has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $280.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. 283,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,150. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Clene stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.09. 21,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,261. Clene has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRPX traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.22. 13,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,536. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

Clene (CLNNW)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,797. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNNW

Recommended Stories