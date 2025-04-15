National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:GRT Q1 Earnings

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

