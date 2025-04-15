National Bank Financial Downgrades InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) to Hold

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

InterRent REIT Price Performance

InterRent REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.31 and a 1-year high of C$10.19.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

