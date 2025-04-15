National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:NXR Q1 Earnings

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

