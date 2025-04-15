National Bank Financial Predicts GRP.U Q1 Earnings

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note issued on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE GRP.U opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1981 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is 28.06%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

