Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGVC. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.96. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

