Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

NATR opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $223.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.06. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.