Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $21.31. Nebius Group shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 977,320 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nebius Group from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $152,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

