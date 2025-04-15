Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,053,632,000. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $298,294,000. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $74,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $45,772,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,671,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,609 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.