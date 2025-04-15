New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Issues Earnings Results

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance

Shares of HOVR opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. New Horizon Aircraft has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Dustin M. Shindo sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $32,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,308,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,308.57. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 167,870 shares of company stock valued at $84,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of New Horizon Aircraft in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter.

