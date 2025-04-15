NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in March

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NEXON Price Performance

Shares of NEXON stock traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.83. 55,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,458. NEXON has a 52 week low of C$12.50 and a 52 week high of C$21.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.78.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

