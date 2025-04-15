Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 71.90 ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Next 15 Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 37.44%.

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

NFG opened at GBX 230.18 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 362.92. Next 15 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 219.50 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,052 ($13.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £232.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 is redefining the landscape of growth consultancy with The Next Network, a decentralised collective of specialist consultancies, agencies, product builders, and venture creators. Our network is built for agility, powered by data, technology, and artificial intelligence, and is driven by the profound expertise of top-tier professionals.

