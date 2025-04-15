NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.8% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

